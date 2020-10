Reddick is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the ACLS against the Rays on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old won't start the series opener with southpaw Blake Snell taking the mound for Tampa Bay. Michael Brantley will start in the outfield while Aledmys Diaz serves as the designated hitter Sunday. Reddick is 3-for-19 with three runs over six playoff appearances this year.