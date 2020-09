Reddick is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick started the matinee in right field and went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Michael Brantley, Myles Straw and Kyle Tucker will start in the outfield for the nightcap, while George Springer serves as the designated hitter.