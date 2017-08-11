Play

Astros' Josh Reddick: Out of lineup against Rangers

Reddick is out of Friday night's series opener against the Rangers, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick is batting .309 this seasons against lefties but will get the night of anyway as Texas southpaw Cole Hamels takes the mound to start the series. Derek Fisher will take over fielding responsibilities in right field and bat in the nine hole for the Astros.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast