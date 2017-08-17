Play

Astros' Josh Reddick: Out of lineup Thursday

Reddick is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Reddick receives a standard day off after starting the past five games, including a 2-for-5 outing with one home run, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's victory. In his place, George Springer slides over to right while Jake Marisnick draws a start in center.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast