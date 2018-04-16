Astros' Josh Reddick: Out of Monday's lineup

Reddick is not in the lineup Monday against the Mariners.

With the left-handed James Paxton starting for Seattle, the Astros decided to send Reddick to the bench and get another right-handed bat in the lineup. George Springer will move over to right field while Jake Marisnick starts in center field.

