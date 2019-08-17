Astros' Josh Reddick: Out of Saturday's lineup

Reddick is not in Saturday's lineup against the A's, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick has been really struggling at the plate (.228 average since June 1), so he'll sit even with a righty (Chris Bassitt) on the hill. Jake Marisnick will start in center field with George Springer shifting to right field.

