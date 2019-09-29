Play

Astros' Josh Reddick: Out of Sunday's lineup

Reddick is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick will sit for the third time in the last five games as lefty Dillon Peters takes the mound Sunday for the Halos. Myles Straw will start in center field in the finale, pushing George Springer to right.

