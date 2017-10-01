Astros' Josh Reddick: Out Sunday as planned
Reddick (back) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This isn't much of a surprise, as it was expected that Reddick would sit out for the remainder of the regular season with a sore back. Fortunately, his health is said to be improving. The current expectation is that if Reddick is able to workout with the team Tuesday and Wednesday he'll be ready to play Thursday, so more information regarding his status for the playoffs should be known soon.
