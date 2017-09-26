Astros' Josh Reddick: Out Tuesday as expected
Reddick (back) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
It was announced Monday night that Reddick was unlikely to start Tuesday due to his sore back, and that will indeed be the case. With Reddick out, George Springer will slide over and cover right field, and Cameron Maybin will replace Springer in center field.
