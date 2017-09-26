Play

Astros' Josh Reddick: Out Tuesday as expected

Reddick (back) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

It was announced Monday night that Reddick was unlikely to start Tuesday due to his sore back, and that will indeed be the case. With Reddick out, George Springer will slide over and cover right field, and Cameron Maybin will replace Springer in center field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast