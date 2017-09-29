Astros' Josh Reddick: Out until postseason
Reddick (back) will not play again until the postseason, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Reddick continues to battle back pain, so he has been sent back to Houston for further tests, and will not be available for the Astros' final series of the regular season. Assuming nearly a full week more of rest and recovery helps his back improve, Reddick figures to start in right field for Game 1 of the Astros' ALDS series.
