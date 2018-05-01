Astros' Josh Reddick: Out vs. lefty Tuesday

Reddick is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

As per usual, Reddick will head to the bench for Tuesday's game with a lefty in Jordan Montgomery starting for the Yankees. In his stead, George Springer will slide over to right field, opening up a spot for Jake Marisnick to start in center.

