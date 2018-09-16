Astros' Josh Reddick: Passes last year's HR total

Reddick went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-4 win over Arizona.

Reddick kicked off the scoring binge with a second-inning homer, his 14th of the season, one more than he hit last season for the Astros. Unfortunately, Reddick's overall production relative to 2017 hasn't kept up like his home run total. His .695 OPS and 43 RBI are well off last season's pace of .847 and 82.