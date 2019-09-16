Astros' Josh Reddick: Perfect day at the plate
Reddick went 5-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in the Astros 12-3 win over the Royals on Sunday.
Reddick had been the odd man in the outfield for the Astros in the past couple of games but drew the start Sunday and came out with a bang. Prior to Sunday's showing, Reddick's season-high for hits in a game was just three so this performance came as quite a surprise. The 32-year-old is battling for playing time with prospect Kyle Tucker in right field and this performance may earn him some extra starts in the final stretch of the season.
