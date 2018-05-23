Astros' Josh Reddick: Placed on DL

Reddick will head to the 10-day disabled list with a left leg infection, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Reddick was reportedly bitten by a spider on his left leg and will require a stint on the disabled list. Prior to hitting the DL, he was slashing .200/.306/.333 over his last 14 games. Jake Marisnick will return to the Astros in a corresponding move.

