Astros' Josh Reddick: Plays first base
Reddick played first base in a minor league game last week, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Astros manager AJ Reddick loves versatility and wants to add a third option at first base behind Yuli Gurriel and Tyler White. Reddick acknowledged the challenges of learning a new position in the infield after a career as an outfielder, but he's confident -- with the assistance of former Astro and Hall of Fame first baseman Jeff Bagwell -- he'll handle the transition. He may not play enough at the position to qualify and is only being considered as an emergency option.
