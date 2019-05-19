Astros' Josh Reddick: Pops fourth homer

Reddick went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.

The homer was his fourth of the year and first since April 24, but Reddick has still been productive lately, hitting .275 (14-for-51) in May with six RBI and eight runs in 14 games. The veteran outfielder now boasts a .324/.372/.451 slash line on the season.