Astros' Josh Reddick: Posts home run in win

Reddick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 2-1 extra-inning victory against the Mariners on Friday.

The veteran outfielder really struggled in the middle of this month, but since June 22, Reddick is 8-for-22 (.364) with two homers during a six-game hitting streak. That's brought his average nearly back up to .300. He is hitting .299 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, 34 runs and four stolen bases in 278 at-bats this season.