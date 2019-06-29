Astros' Josh Reddick: Posts home run in win
Reddick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 2-1 extra-inning victory against the Mariners on Friday.
The veteran outfielder really struggled in the middle of this month, but since June 22, Reddick is 8-for-22 (.364) with two homers during a six-game hitting streak. That's brought his average nearly back up to .300. He is hitting .299 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, 34 runs and four stolen bases in 278 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal