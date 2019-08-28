Astros' Josh Reddick: Produces three hits
Reddick went 3-for-4 with a triple, double and an RBI in Tuesday's 15-1 win over the Rays.
Reddick hasn't homered since June 29 and is batting just .208 in the second half, making him the clear weak link in the potent Houston offense. He's at least put that extended slide to an end over his last two starts, racking up five hits in seven at-bats. The 32-year-old may need to remain hot at the dish through most of September if he's to retain the large side of a platoon in right field, as his role could soon be threatened by the expected callup of top prospect Kyle Tucker.
