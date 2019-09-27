Astros' Josh Reddick: Racks up five hits in loss

Reddick went 5-for-6 with a double and a stolen base in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.

Reddick singled four times and laced a 12th-inning double to pick up his second five-hit game in his last six starts. The 32-year-old is enjoying a strong September, batting .345 (20-for-58) with three homers and nine runs batted in. Overall, Reddick is slashing .276/.319/.404 with 13 long balls and 53 RBI this season.