Astros' Josh Reddick: Raises average with hot month
Reddick went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Blue Jays.
Reddick has hit in five straight and is 18-for-42 (.429) over the past 13 games, raising his batting average 48 points to .269 since June 10. It's an impressive stretch of hitting, made less impressive when we see just one extra-base hit and two RBI during the run. Reddick made an early impact for Houston, whacking six home runs and driving in 15 runs over the first 18 games of the season, but has just six extra-base hits (no homers) and five RBI across 40 games since April 22.
