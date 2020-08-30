Reddick went 2-for-5 with a walk and a solo home run across both ends of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Athletics.

Reddick slugged his second home run in the fourth inning of the first game and followed up with a single in the nightcap. Reddick has played in 32 of the Astros' 33 games and is expected to be a regular going forward. There was some thought that Kyle Tucker could replace him in 2020, but domino effect of Yordan Alvarez's knee injury paved a path for Reddick. Now that Michael Brantley is healthy, he'll get most of the at-bats at DH while Tucker slots in at left field. The 33-year-old Reddick is slashing .280/.351/.439 while enjoying the best BABIP (.326) of his career.