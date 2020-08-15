Reddick went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Friday's 11-1 win over the Mariners.

Reddick had two plate appearances in the first inning. On the first, he got aboard with a single and scored on a Yordan Alvarez homer. Reddick's second turn through the order produced the Astros' eighth run of the game, as his double scored Martin Maldonado. In the seventh, Kyle Tucker shifted over to Reddick's right field position when Garrett Stubbs entered as a defensive replacement. The three-hit effort raised Reddick's batting average to .309, and he's produced a homer, seven RBI and eight runs scored in 19 contests.