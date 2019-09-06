Astros' Josh Reddick: Reaches base four times in win

Reddick went 3-for-3 with a homer and a walk, scoring three runs in an extra-inning victory over Seattle on Thursday.

Reddick helped Houston overcome a seven-run deficit with a solo blast to right field in the sixth. The three-hit game was his eighth of the season but just his second since May 14. The 32-year-old is slashing .269/.314/.391 with 11 long balls and 46 RBI in 495 plate appearances this season.