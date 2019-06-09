Astros' Josh Reddick: Registers 23rd RBI

Reddick went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Reddick tacked on an insurance run in the sixth inning on an RBI single to center field. He continues to see the ball well at the dish through 59 games this season, and he's posted a .312/.351/.459 slash line with seven home runs and 23 RBI.

