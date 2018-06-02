Astros' Josh Reddick: Rehab assignment on tap

Reddick (lower leg) will join Double-A Corpus Christi for a rehab assignment Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Reddick made a return to baseball activities Wednesday and hasn't had any issues in his progression. The 31-year-old is expected to play at least two games for Corpus Christi, and if everything goes well could return to the Astros in the middle of this week.

