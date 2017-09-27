Astros' Josh Reddick: Remains out Wednesday

Reddick (back) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Wednesday's absence marks Reddick's third straight due to back soreness, and his status for the start of the team's final regular-season series in Boston is up in the air. The Astros are likely focused on just making sure Reddick is feeling better for the start of the ALDS. Reddick's contributions have been somewhat overlooked this season -- he's been a borderline top-30 fantasy outfielder to this point.