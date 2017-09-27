Astros' Josh Reddick: Remains out Wednesday
Reddick (back) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Wednesday's absence marks Reddick's third straight due to back soreness, and his status for the start of the team's final regular-season series in Boston is up in the air. The Astros are likely focused on just making sure Reddick is feeling better for the start of the ALDS. Reddick's contributions have been somewhat overlooked this season -- he's been a borderline top-30 fantasy outfielder to this point.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...