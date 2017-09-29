Astros' Josh Reddick: Remains sidelined
Reddick (back) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.
Reddick was able to get some cuts in Thursday, but he is still not ready to rejoin Houston's lineup. Derek Fisher will get the start in right field Friday night.
