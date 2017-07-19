Astros' Josh Reddick: Retreats to bench versus lefty Wednesday

Reddick is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.

Reddick frequently sits out when opposing teams send southpaws to the mound, and that trend will continue with lefty James Paxton toeing the rubber for Seattle. George Springer will move over to right field to fill the vacancy while Jake Marisnick will hop into the lineup to round things out.

