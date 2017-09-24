Play

Astros' Josh Reddick: Returning Sunday

Reddick (back) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

Reddick sat out Saturday's contest after exiting Friday's series opener with mild back pain. He's good to go for the Sunday night primetime affair, however, and will slot into the No. 6 spot in the batting older while manning right field.

