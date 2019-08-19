Astros' Josh Reddick: Returns to lineup Sunday

Reddick started in right field and 1-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over Oakland.

The slumping Reddick returned to the starting lineup after getting an off day Saturday. He entered the game with a .169 batting average (14-for-83) and four RBI over 24 games.

