Astros' Josh Reddick: Returns to lineup

Reddick (leg) is back in the lineup Sunday against the Indians.

An infection in Reddick's left leg, presumed to be from a spider bite, cost the 31-year-old a pair of starts. It seems everything is fine now. Reddick has had Carlos Carrasco's number so far in his career, going 6-for-9 with a homer against the right-hander, and will build on that record in the finale of the series.