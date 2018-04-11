Astros' Josh Reddick: Scores lone run Tuesday
Reddick went 0-for-1 with two walks and scored the lone run in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Twins.
Reddick returned from a one-game absence due to illness and continued to get on base at a noticeable rate, his nine hits and seven walks leaving him with a .471 on-base percentage. Reddick's hot start, which includes three home runs, was the impetus for manager A.J. Hinch promoting him to fifth in the batting order, ahead of the slumbering Marwin Gonzalez (.179). That's an enviable spot, hitting behind Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa.
