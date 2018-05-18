Astros' Josh Reddick: Scratched from Friday's lineup
Reddick was scratched from Friday's game due to left leg irritation, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
In his place, Derek Fisher will join the starting nine and play right field. There hasn't been any further word on Reddick's condition, so consider him day-to-day unless the club releases additional information on his status prior to Saturday's matinee.
More News
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Rodon is getting closer
Heath Cummings looks at Austin Meadows' chances in the major leagues and whether it's finally...