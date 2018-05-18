Astros' Josh Reddick: Scratched from Friday's lineup

Reddick was scratched from Friday's game due to left leg irritation, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

In his place, Derek Fisher will join the starting nine and play right field. There hasn't been any further word on Reddick's condition, so consider him day-to-day unless the club releases additional information on his status prior to Saturday's matinee.

