Astros' Josh Reddick: Scratched from Sunday's game

Reddick was scratched from Sunday's spring game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear why Reddick was scratched at this point. With Opening Day on Thursday, the outfielder's status will be worth keeping an eye on. Myles Straw and Yordan Alvarez started in the corner outfield spots Sunday.

