Astros' Josh Reddick: Set for spring training

President of baseball operations Jeff Luhnow said Wednesday that Reddick (shoulder) will enter spring training 100 percent healthy and face no restrictions, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick underwent arthroscopic surgery on the AC joint in his left shoulder in late November, but it doesn't appear the procedure will impact his availability for 2020. The 32-year-old is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he posted a .275/.319/.409 slash line with 14 home runs, 56 RBI and five stolen bases in 141 games.