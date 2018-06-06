Astros' Josh Reddick: Set to return Wednesday
Reddick (lower leg) will be activated from the disabled list Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Reddick will make his return to the Astros' lineup after missing the past 14 games with a left leg infection. It was previously reported that the outfielder would be reevaluated Wednesday, but now the team has simply decided to activate him. According to McTaggert's report, Reddick will start in right field and bat sixth Wednesday against the Mariners.
