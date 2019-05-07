Astros' Josh Reddick: Sits against southpaw

Reddick is not starting Tuesday against lefty Danny Duffy and the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick has gotten the call against just two of the nine lefties the Astros have faced this season. As usual, George Springer slides over to right field, with Jake Marisnick starting in center.

