Reddick is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick hits the bench with lefty Nick Margevicius on the mound for Seattle. He's been in the lineup against the majority of the lefties the Astros have faced this season, though when he does get an off day, it's typically been against a southpaw. Kyle Tucker starts in right field in his absence, with Michael Brantley in left and Aledmys Diaz serving as the designated hitter.