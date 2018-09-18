Astros' Josh Reddick: Sits out Tuesday

Reddick (Achilles) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Reddick will get the day off after exiting Monday's series opener with a sore right Achilles. The outfielder should be considered day-to-day. With Reddick sidelined, Marwin Gonzalez, Tony Kemp and George Springer are covering the outfield from left to right.

