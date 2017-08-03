Astros' Josh Reddick: Sits out versus lefty
Reddick is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays.
As per usual, Reddick will retreat to the bench with the opposition sending out a southpaw starter (Blake Snell). Derek Fisher will take over in right field for the contest.
More News
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Hits game-winning homer Friday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Retreats to bench versus lefty Wednesday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Enjoying three hole•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Absent from Sunday's lineup•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Hits bench versus lefty Thursday•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...