Astros' Josh Reddick: Sits out versus lefty

Reddick is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays.

As per usual, Reddick will retreat to the bench with the opposition sending out a southpaw starter (Blake Snell). Derek Fisher will take over in right field for the contest.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast