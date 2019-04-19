Astros' Josh Reddick: Sitting against lefty

Reddick is not starting Friday against lefty Drew Smyly and the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick has started against just two of the seven lefties the Astros have faced this season. As usual, George Springer will slide over to right field, with Jake Marisnick starting in center.

