Astros' Josh Reddick: Sitting Friday

Reddick isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick has struggled at the plate over his last three contests (0-for-12), so he'll head to the bench to clear his head. Michael Brantley will move over to left field and hit third with Reddick riding the pine.

