Astros' Josh Reddick: Sitting Game 6
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Reddick is not in the lineup for Game 6 of the ALCS against the Rays on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Reddick is 4-for-11 in the series but will take a seat with southpaw Blake Snell pitching for Tampa Bay. Aledmys Diaz will receive the start in left field, shifting Kyle Tucker to right.
