Astros' Josh Reddick: Sitting in favor of Alvarez

Reddick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Reddick will head to the bench following a string of seven consecutive starts as the Astros clear room in the outfield for Yordan Alvarez. After Sunday's series finale in St. Louis, the Astros will resume American League action Tuesday in Cleveland, where there should be room for both Reddick and Alvarez in the lineup since the designated-hitter spot will be available.