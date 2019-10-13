Astros' Josh Reddick: Sitting in Game 2

Reddick is out of the lineup Sunday for Game 2 of the ALCS matchup with the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

With southpaw James Paxton on the bump for the Yankees, Houston manager AJ Hinch will swap the righty-hitting Jake Marisnick into the outfield in place of the lefty-hitting Reddick. Expect Reddick to re-enter the lineup Tuesday in Game 3, when righty Luis Severino is scheduled to pitch for New York.