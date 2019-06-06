Astros' Josh Reddick: Sitting out series finale

Reddick is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Mariners will deploy a southpaw (Tommy Milone) as their primary pitcher in the series finale, so the lefty-hitting Reddick will head to the bench as manager AJ Hinch makes room for an extra right-handed bat. Derek Fisher will shift over from left field to cover Reddick's usual spot in right, but it's first baseman Tyler White who will essentially replace Reddick in the lineup.