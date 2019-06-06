Astros' Josh Reddick: Sitting out series finale
Reddick is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Mariners will deploy a southpaw (Tommy Milone) as their primary pitcher in the series finale, so the lefty-hitting Reddick will head to the bench as manager AJ Hinch makes room for an extra right-handed bat. Derek Fisher will shift over from left field to cover Reddick's usual spot in right, but it's first baseman Tyler White who will essentially replace Reddick in the lineup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...