Astros' Josh Reddick: Sitting out Sunday

Reddick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick had started each of the Astros' last 12 games, recording 13 hits in 46 at-bats while driving in six runs and scoring six times. The impending All-Star break coupled with the Angels bringing a lefty (Jose Suarez) to the hill for the series finale likely factored into manager AJ Hinch's decision to withhold Reddick from the lineup.