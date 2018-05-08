Astros' Josh Reddick: Sitting versus southpaw Tuesday
Reddick is not in the lineup Tuesday against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
With the left-handed Sean Manaea taking the mound for the Athletics, Reddick will head to the bench. George Springer will move to right field while Jake Marisnick draws the start in center.
