Astros' Josh Reddick: Sitting versus southpaw Tuesday

Reddick is not in the lineup Tuesday against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

With the left-handed Sean Manaea taking the mound for the Athletics, Reddick will head to the bench. George Springer will move to right field while Jake Marisnick draws the start in center.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories