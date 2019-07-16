Astros' Josh Reddick: Sitting versus southpaw

Reddick is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick is 4-for-15 with two RBI through his first five games out of the All-Star break, so he'll take a seat with left-hander Andrew Heaney on the mound for the Angels. Jake Marisnick will start in center field Tuesday, pushing George Springer to right.