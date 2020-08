Reddick is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick will sit for the first time all season with left-hander Robbie Ray starting for the opposition. Through 10 appearances, Reddick is 9-for-37 with a home run and a 5:5 BB:K. Myles Straw is starting in the outfield in place of Reddick on Wednesday.